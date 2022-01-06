The signing Liverpool should make in January

The man to solve their problems?

Liverpool currently find themselves in somewhat of a sticky situation, with star forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mane both gone to AFCON for at least a couple of games. Naby Keita will also go, meaning Liverpool could really do with some additional help in the creativity department.

Roberto Firmino is not the player he once was, leaving just him, Diogo Jota and the unconventional Divock Origi to take care of goalscoring business for the next while.

While it will worry Jurgen Klopp, he does now have the ability to fix the problem, as the January transfer window has opened.

We feel he should look no further than Leeds for the answer to his problem, and sign Raphinha from Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Raphinha to Liverpool?

The Brazilian international is one of the most exciting players in the league, and while Leeds may be reluctant to sell him in the middle of the season, it does seem likely that he will leave the club for greener pastures at some point in the future.

The latest reports suggest Leeds are eager to extend Raphinha’s contract, but Liverpool coming in with a hefty offer could change their mind. Bayern Munich are also said to be lurking in the shadows, and have reportedly considered making an offer for him this month.

The winger has scored eight goals in the league so far this season, and it’s easy to see why Leeds are keen on him signing a new contract. In a season where Bielsa’s team have been struggling for goals (and wins in general), he has been a bright spark and showed that he definitely is the real deal.

If this doesn’t work out for Liverpool, alternative options could be Dwight McNeil from Burnley, or Ivan Toney from Brentford, who could also provide some much-needed firepower to Klopp’s squad.

