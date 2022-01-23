Gary Lineker fumes over VAR Liverpool decision

An extremely contentious decision.

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in an extremely exciting game at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool probably deserved the win after a dominant first half, but Patrick Vieira’s side will be able to hold their heads high after a really impressive second-half display.

Vieira was also furious at Liverpool’s third goal, a penalty given with just minutes left in the game.

Diogo Jota collided with Palace’s goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in the box, after a world-class pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool given penalty following VAR check

It appeared as though the ball had gone beyond the reach by the time Jota was knocked over by Guaita, but after a lengthy VAR review, the penalty was given.

Fabinho stepped up and calmly slotted the ball home, ensuring Jurgen Klopp’s team won all three points.

Jamie Carragher, who was doing commentary on the game for Sky Sports, seemed adamant that it was not a penalty, and that it was only given because it was slowed down by the VAR.

He repeatedly said that he wouldn’t have given a penalty, and went on to say that they were “really fortunate” to get the decision.

Liverpool awarded controversial penalty

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to complain about the decision, writing that it wasn’t a penalty in a “million years”.

That Is Not A Penalty. Never in a million years. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 23, 2022

He elaborated with a second tweet, writing: “That is a genuinely appalling decision.”

Lineker’s Match of the Day colleague Alan Shearer agreed, insisting it was never a penalty.

Joke decision VAR. Never a pen #CRYLIV — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 23, 2022

Speaking after the game, Jamie Redknapp clearly stated that he felt as though it should never have been given, and the mistake is ultimately on the referee and not VAR.

“It was not a penalty. Jota goes into the goalkeeper. The referee should have trusted himself…”

The win sees Liverpool move to within nine points of league leaders Manchester City, with Klopp’s side still to play a game in hand.

