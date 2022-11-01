Jurgen Klopp hints at much-needed return ahead of Napoli game

Exactly what they need.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted at a much-needed return ahead of Tuesday night’s Napoli game, with Ibrahima Konate set to play against the Italian side.

Liverpool have lost two league games on the bounce, with Nottingham Forest and Leeds United both defeating Klopp’s side during the last 10 days.

However, during that period they beat Ajax 3-0 and played extremely well, which surely has caused great confusion for the Liverpool manager.

Klopp revealed on Tuesday morning that Konate could play against Napoli, which will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans.

Jurgen Klopp on Ibrahima Konate

“It is very good that we have him back,” Klopp said. “He was ready for the squad now and maybe this is the moment when he can play. He trained yesterday as normal, which is very helpful.

“He’s now had a full week or even eight or nine days, which is very good. He is an option for sure.”

Many Liverpool fans are expecting a weakened team against Napoli, given they have already qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League, though Konate coming in for Joe Gomez may be an improvement, based on recent performances.

Gomez gifted Leeds a goal after just three minutes on Saturday night, while he also failed to impress against Nottingham Forest the week before.

Liverpool fans, look away! 😬 Joe Gomez' back pass goes straight to Rodrigo who can't believe his luck! 🤩pic.twitter.com/77bathmF29 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) October 29, 2022

Liverpool vs Napoli

It will be interesting to see if Klopp plays a weakened side, as it is not exactly in his mindset to try and not win a game, but he also needs to be tactical about the future.

The Spurs game could have massive ramifications for the top four race, while in the grand scheme of things, Tuesday night’s home game against Napoli could mean nothing.

Liverpool would need to win by four or more goals to top the group, which seems unlikely against a Napoli side who are currently among the best teams in the world.

Kick-off at Anfield is set for 8pm.

