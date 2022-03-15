Liverpool vs Man United rescheduled date confirmed

A game both sets of fans will be excited for.

Liverpool vs Manchester United has officially been rescheduled, following its recent postponement.

The game between two of football’s biggest clubs was due to take place this weekend, but it was rescheduled due to Jurgen Klopp’s side advancing in the FA Cup.

Man United’s trip to Anfield to face long-time rivals Liverpool will now take place on Tuesday 19 April at 8pm, just four days before they then travel to London take on Arsenal in what could be a massive game for the top four race.

The Liverpool and Brentford games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, while the Arsenal match is set to be broadcast by BT Sport.

The game could be of great significance to Liverpool, who at the time of writing, have a massive chance of winning another Premier League title.

Liverpool by that point could find themselves top of the league, and could need to beat their fierce rivals to stay ahead of Manchester City, who are unlikely to give up their trophy without a fight.

Liverpool will be hoping that the upcoming game goes the same way it did earlier in the season, when Klopp’s side embarrassed United at Old Trafford.

That defeat played a major part in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked, and was undeniably one of the most enjoyable away trips for Liverpool fans in a long time.

United have improved since Solskjaer left though, and find themselves more organised and tougher to beat, based on the stats.

However, Liverpool have gone from strength to strength since the gigantic win over United, even picking up a piece of silverware along the way.

Form goes out the window in these big games though, as both sides will be acutely aware.

