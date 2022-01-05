Liverpool close training ground due to Covid-19

Worrying times for the club.

Liverpool have confirmed that the first-team training facilities at the club’s AXA Training Centre have been temporarily closed due to a rapidly growing number of suspected positive Covid-19 cases.

This comes as a number of Liverpool’s staff and players tested positive over the past week, including Jurgen Klopp, Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and most recently, assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

As a result, Liverpool have requested that Thursday night’s game against Arsenal be postponed, though no decision has been made on that yet.

Liverpool Covid outbreak

In a statement released on Wednesday morning, the club confirmed that the press conference ahead of the Arsenal game was also suspended.

The statement reads: “The Reds acted to suspend operations within the facility today after the latest round of testing revealed multiple new suspected positives.

“The decision was made after consultation with the relevant Public Health authority. The new cases are in addition to those recorded on Monday and Tuesday morning.

“Among the multiple players and staff who tested positive in the latest round was Pepijn Lijnders, resulting in the cancellation of the pre-Arsenal press conference he had been due to host this morning.

“The club has lodged an application with the EFL for the postponement of Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg tie with the Gunners at Emirates Stadium. The outcome of that submission is currently pending.

“We will offer a further update on the reopening of the training centre in due course.”

Liverpool Covid outbreak

This Covid outbreak for Liverpool comes at the worst possible time, with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Naby Keita all leaving for at least a few weeks for the African Cup of Nations.

A number of games could be in danger of being postponed as a result of this outbreak, including both legs of the Arsenal tie, and this weekend’s FA Cup game against Shrewsbury.

However, all might be resolved by the time Liverpool have to play a league game, which is not until 16 January.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Covid-19, Liverpool