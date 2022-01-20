Latest news adds to Liverpool Covid confusion

The plot thickens…

The latest news to emerge from Liverpool’s Covid-19 situation simply adds to the confusion surrounding what happened.

Liverpool had a Carabao Cup semi-final called off against Arsenal, much to the frustration of the London club, due to a suspected Covid outbreak.

Days later, Liverpool were able to field a full team against Shrewsbury (albeit with a number of youth team players involved). Jurgen Klopp put this down to the fact that Liverpool returned “false positives”, and that those players were able to return to the squad.

It has since emerged that these were not false positives, as Klopp had suggested. Instead, they were faulty tests, that were found to be incorrect, according to a detailed report in The Athletic.

Liverpool Covid confusion continues

In short, what The Athletic have since confirmed is the following:

Liverpool decided to send their players for precautionary PCR tests using a laboratory called BioGrad after a round of negative lateral flow tests

Liverpool requested the postponement before knowing the results from this additional round of testing

Liverpool conducted this additional testing because they were fearful of a second outbreak at the club, but it went beyond what was needed to get the tie played

Positive results were then returned for 13 players

When these erroneous tests were discounted, neither the club or any of the other authorities in the process highlighted that development publicly

Klopp’s incorrect terminology triggered the EFL into thinking it might have to open an investigation. However it is clear that Liverpool had no motive to get the game called off

Some Liverpool players were unhappy and frustrated they were unable to play in two games and were forced into isolation, away from their families, despite not having Covid-19

Reports suggested an investigation was due to be launched into Liverpool’s Covid “outbreak”, but it seems as though it has now been resolved.

Whether or not any further information ever does come out surrounding this entire situation, it does give an added edge to Thursday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Kickoff from the Emirates Stadium is at 7.45pm.

Read More About: Arsenal, Covid-19, Liverpool