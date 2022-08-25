Liverpool’s transfer solution is staring them right in the face

It’s a no-brainer.

Liverpool have suffered a terrible start to the season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side without a win in their first three games.

They find themselves in 16th place after Monday night’s defeat at Old Trafford, that saw Liverpool start with a midfield of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliot.

Many Liverpool fans were worried once they saw the Starting XI, as there is a concerning mix of inexperience and a lack of legs among the trio, and United used it to their advantage.

They outran Liverpool and worked harder than Klopp’s side, who are known for their work ethic.

Liverpool do currently have some injuries that meant they ended up playing this trio, with Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita both out, while Fabinho has not been at his best lately.

But with a busy season ahead, Liverpool fans will know that their injury-prone players are not going to be the most reliable, especially with a World Cup thrown in the middle for some of them.

As a result, they should be looking at signing another midfielder, and the answer is staring them right in the face.

Liverpool should go for Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher was Crystal Palace’s best player in the Premier League last season, and he looked like he was going to return to Chelsea to be a crucial part of their team.

But for one reason or another, Thomas Tuchel is happy to let him leave the club. Liverpool should be all over this.

Gallagher is one of the most energetic midfielders in the league, and he did his best work for Palace pressing high up the pitch.

He runs like a lunatic when he is instructed to do so, and one can only assume that Klopp would give a structure to his pressing that would seriously benefit Liverpool.

Plus, when he actually gets the ball, he is seriously tidy, and he popped up with some excellent goals last season.

Conor Gallagher has scored eight goals and earned an England call-up in his loan season at #CPFC 🦅 pic.twitter.com/S4Zds8WrKM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2022

He might not be cheap, as Liverpool would be buying from a rival, but he would come in very handy when the games start coming thick and fast.

It is believed that Liverpool might want to hang off on buying a midfielder until next summer, so that they can bring Jude Bellingham in, but they need someone in now, and Gallagher is that man.

