Liverpool release strong statement in response to Champions League final report

Liverpool have released a strong statement in response to a new report on last season’s Champions League final, which was won by Real Madrid.

While Liverpool may have lost the game, it was what happened off the pitch in Paris that had a much more significant impact on the fans in attendance.

Kick-off was delayed due to issues outside the stadium, while Liverpool fans were tear gassed and harassed, with many fearing for their safety.

Uefa released the findings of a report on Monday night that stated that they were at fault for what happened on the night.

This comes after initial suggestions were that Liverpool fans were in any way to blame, with an early narrative being pushed that issues arose due to fans showing up without tickets.

While Liverpool are pleased with the findings of the report from Uefa, they are shocked that 34 years after Hillsborough, their fans are still being blamed for things that are not their fault.

The club wrote: “Shocking false narratives were peddled in the immediate aftermath of that night in Paris; narratives that have since been totally disproven.

“The independent French Senate report published in July 2022 found Liverpool supporters were unfairly and wrongly blamed for the chaotic scenes to divert attention from the real organisational failures. The Independent Senate report also published 15 recommendations for improvements. No action has been taken on these recommendations to date.

“A further independent, 160-page report, using almost 500 eye-witness testimonies and authored by the highly respected critical criminologist, academic and author Professor Phil Scraton, concluded that UEFA had achieved abject failure in trying to meet its responsibilities.

“It is shocking that more than 30 years after the Hillsborough disaster any club and our group of fans would be subject to such fundamental safety failings which have had such a devastating impact on so many. But even more concerning is the realisation that for families, friends and survivors of Hillsborough, Paris has only exacerbated their suffering.

“Our thoughts go out to all our fans who have suffered as a result of Paris and we would remind them of the mental health support we put in place in the days following the disaster that was the UEFA Champions League final in Paris.”

