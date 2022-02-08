Liverpool told to try and sign Arsenal star

Look away now Arsenal fans…

Liverpool have been told to try and sign Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka by a former Premier League great.

Former Premier League Golden Boot winner Kevin Phillips has said that Saka is the sort of player that Liverpool should be looking at.

Saka is one of Arsenal’s best players, and has already firmly established himself as an England international at the age of 20.

However, Phillips feels as though he can still take his career to the next level, if he moves to somewhere like Liverpool.

Phillips said Arsenal will do well to hang on to the young Englishman, who he predicts could “replace Mo Salah”…

Liverpool to go after Bukayo Saka?

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think Saka will get better and better. He’s still a young kid, he’s done a lot already in his short career.

“I think he’s an unbelievable talent and I think, moulded in the right way, he’ll turn out to be a top-class player.

“Whether he can go to Liverpool, if that was to happen, could he emulate what Salah’s done? It’d be very, very difficult for any player to do that.

“But he’s certainly got the attributes and qualities that he possibly could join Liverpool and replace Salah. Let’s not forget, Salah didn’t tear it up early on at Chelsea.”

Bukayo Saka to leave Arsenal?

He continued that it would be “typical Arsenal” to let Saka run down his contract and then leave the club on a free.

He said: “He’s got 18 months left and they’ll probably let it drag all the way through.

“I’d get him signed up now if I was (Mikel) Arteta. I’d be onto the board telling them to get him tied down to a four, five-year deal.”

While Jurgen Klopp is likely a massive fan of Saka, he has also been extremely positive when discussing another young Arsenal forward – Gabriel Martinelli. More on that here.

