The moment from Man United vs Spurs that vindicates Erik ten Hag

A satisfying moment for the new manager.

Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Spurs on Wednesday night was definitely the team’s best performance of the season, and their best under Erik ten Hag as a whole.

He will be absolutely delighted with the result and the performance, though he will be reluctant to let his side get carried away with one game like that.

However, he should feel proud and vindicated that so many of his bold calls paid off against Antonio Conte’s Spurs side who had gotten off to an excellent start to the season themselves.

Dropping Cristiano Ronaldo paid off, Antony looks like a real threat, and playing Fred instead of rushing Christian Eriksen also worked out perfectly.

But the one moment that will truly vindicate Ten Hag came in the buildup to the first goal of the game.

The ball was sent up to Harry Kane in the air, and the England striker headed it back in the direction of Heung-Min Son.

Son looked the favourite to control the ball, or head it straight back to Kane, but Lisandro Martinez clearly had other ideas.

Lisandro Martinez

What a win! What support! Fighting together at OT!! 💪🏼🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/djLXqKZ5KG — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) October 19, 2022

He came steaming into the challenge, and made himself the favourite to win it, heading it towards the Spurs goal. When Son saw Martinez coming, he wanted nothing to do with it.

The ball then went up to Eric Dier, who made a mistake, with United scoring just seconds later.

This sort of tenacity and front-foot defending is what United have been missing massively over the past few years, with Harry Maguire unlikely to take the risk and try and win the header.

Ten Hag was criticised for signing Martinez, largely due to the defender’s height. Jamie Carragher said it simply wouldn’t work, and that things would have to change if United tried to play this way.

Now with three clean sheets on the bounce, and Kane and Son dealt with, Ten Hag will really feel like he made the right decision signing Martinez.

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United