Lisandro Martinez to Man United poses a number of questions

An interesting piece of business.

Lisandro Martinez looks set to be joining Manchester United from Ajax, after a new bid was put in by the English club earlier this week.

While it looked like Martinez was set to join Arsenal just over a week ago, it now seems as though United have offered the right amount, and the player is eager to reunite with Erik ten Hag.

It is an exciting piece of business for United, but there are reasons to be intrigued by his signing, and where he might play for the team.

Lisandro Martinez to Man United

Standing at 5’8, he isn’t your typical Premier League central defender. It’s hard to imagine coming up against Ollie Watkins, or Darwin Nunez, or Chris Wood.

That’s not to say he is a slouch either though. He kept Erling Haaland fairly quiet in the Champions League last season, and while he is extremely short for his position, he doesn’t allow himself to be bullied.

United fans are right to be somewhat concerned by this though, as you can imagine Premier League managers targeting this part of his game every week, especially from crosses and set-pieces.

Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are both quite good in the air, and Ten Hag will likely give them both a chance to prove themselves during the season.

Manchester United have made an improved bid of $51M plus bonuses for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, reports @MikeVerweij pic.twitter.com/VDjGipA5G1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2022

Lisandro Martinez to Man United

This has led many to believe that Ten Hag may want Martinez to play as a defensive midfielder, instead of a defender.

He is very comfortable on the ball, he can read the game brilliantly, and he can get around the pitch well. It makes sense. United fans are worried about heading into the season with Fred and Scott McTominay as their only options in that position, so a player like Martinez could be the answer.

Plus, Ten Hag is not afraid to mess around with people’s positions, which is something Ajax fans saw him do a lot of during his time in charge of the club.

In reality, it is likely he is being brought in to be considered for both positions. Perhaps if United were expecting to dominate possession in a certain game, they would play Martinez at the back. Meanwhile, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin comes to town, he might move further up the pitch.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Lisandro Martinez, Manchester United