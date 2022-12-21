Erik ten Hag’s Lisandro Martinez quotes will only further endear Man United fans

He was nearly an Arsenal player…

Erik ten Hag’s latest comments about Lisandro Martinez will only further endear Manchester United fans to their new favourite player.

Martinez has been Man United’s standout player so far this season, and has seemingly made a real difference at the club since his arrival from Ajax.

Ajax was where Ten Hag and Martinez had worked together previously, and it’s clear that the Argentina international was desperate to be reunited with the Dutch manager based on these latest quotes.

Ten Hag has revealed that Martinez was set to leave Ajax this summer no matter what, and that had he not come to Manchester, he would have been at Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag on Lisandro Martinez and Arsenal

He said: “Whether I found it difficult to get Martinez away from Ajax?

“I had such a good time there, how we experienced the process together. From scratch we brought Ajax back to the European top.

“That project has been so dear to me. But Martinez himself wanted to leave Ajax anyway. If we hadn’t taken him, he would have gone to Arsenal.

“They wanted him anyway, he was top priority there. Licha called me at one point: ‘Coach, listen, I’m leaving Ajax anyway. I can sign with Arsenal, but if you want me, I’m going to Manchester United’.”

Lisandro Martinez to Arsenal?

Perhaps Martinez slightly regrets his decision, as Arsenal are flying it at the top of the Premier League table, but he does seem to have settled in perfectly in Manchester.

Martinez has introduced a different culture of defending to the club, with his fellow defenders celebrating every tackle like it’s a goal since his arrival.

He will return to the club in the coming days having won the World Cup with Argentina, ready for action (and he will hope success) with his club team.

Read next: Simon Jordan continues to stick the boot in on Gary Neville

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Lisandro Martinez