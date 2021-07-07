Lionel Messi taunts Yerry Mina after Copa America penalty shootout

A side of Messi you don’t see too often.

Lionel Messi could be seen taunting Yerry Mina after Argentina defeated Colombia in a Copa America semi-final penalty shootout.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Argentina and Colombia played out an exciting 1-1 draw, with the game being settled by penalties after a tense extra-time period where both teams had a chance to win.

Messi dispatched his penalty comfortably, and shortly afterwards, it came to Mina, who scored a gorgeous penalty in Colombia’s last game against Uruguay, and danced elaborately to celebrate. But goalkeeper Emi Martinez visibly got into the Everton defender’s head, and pulled off a lovely save to book Argentina’s place in the final.

Lionel Messi vs Yerry Mina

According to CBS Sports’ Nico Cantor, Messi pulled no punches as he yelled at Mina after his miss, ‘How about dancing now?’

“HOW ABOUT DANCING NOW?” yells Leo Messi to Yerry Mina after his penalty kick is saved by Dibu Martínez. This is the Messi all of Argentina wants to see. Fired up and in it ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0mFXzVdru5 — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) July 7, 2021

The two used to play with each other at Barcelona, but obviously weren’t the best of friends if this is anything to go by.

Lionel Messi on Emi Martinez

Messi called Martinez a “phenomenon” after his penalty shootout heroics for Argentina, where he saved three penalties in total.

Martinez could be heard trash-talking his opponents throughout the entirety of the shootout, and it clearly worked a charm.

Messi said of the Villa goalkeeper: “We have Emi, who is a phenomenon. We trusted him. We achieved the goal of being able to play all the games and now we are going to the final.”

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said: “We are very happy with Emiliano’s performance, not only because of the penalties, but also because of the security that he is transmitting. The group of defenders is permanently supported and we like that.”

Argentina will now take on Brazil in the final of the Copa America at 1am on Sunday morning (Irish time).

