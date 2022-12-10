Heated post-match interviews leads to Lionel Messi confronting Wout Weghorst

A game that truly had it all.

Lionel Messi appeared to confront Wout Weghorst in the post-match interview of Argentina’s dramatic win over Netherlands on Friday night.

Argentina looked to be home and dry towards the end of the second-half, as they were 2-0 up and Netherlands were not offering too much going forward.

But the introduction of Weghorst by Louis van Gaal changed the game, with the big man up front scoring two excellent goals to bring the game to extra-time.

From there, the Dutch seemed to sit back instead of going all out to defeat the South American side, and they were punished for it.

Argentina could have scored two or three in extra-time, but the game ultimately went to penalties, where they ran out the winners.

Lionel Messi confronts Wout Weghorst

The post-match scenes were just as wild, with Argentina blatantly gloating in the faces of the Dutch players after the penalty shootout win, mostly thanks to how intense the game was.

It is believed that these sort of scenes continued to spill down the tunnel, and they certainly did in Messi’s post-match interview.

The footballing legend, who is normally not too quick to speak out about situations like this, caught a glimpse of Weghorst at some point during his interview.

It is being reported that he looked in Weghorst during the interview and said: “What are you looking at, stupid? Go back there, stupid. Get back there.”

Lionel Messi to Wout Weghorst after the match: “What are you looking at, dumby? Go back there, dumby. Get back there, yes!” 😨pic.twitter.com/LaJlIgpaRy — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 10, 2022

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be lucky to avoid suspension for what he said in his post-match interview, as he described the referee on the night as “useless”.

He said: “Hopefully we don’t have that ref anymore… He’s useless! Van Gaal said they have an advantage if it goes to penalties, he needs to keep his mouth shut.”

🗣️ "Hopefully we don't have that ref anymore… He's useless! Van Gaal said they have an advantage if it goes to penalties, he needs to keep his mouth shut." 👀 @emimartinezz1 didn't hold back in his post-match interview! 🎤 @aarransummers#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ARG pic.twitter.com/kkqJx2JxSL — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 9, 2022

Argentina will be hoping and praying that Martinez is not banned, as the penalty shootout hero could well be needed against spot-kick experts Croatia in the semi-final.

