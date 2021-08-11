Footage shows Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi’s first interaction as PSG players

The great rivals are now teammates in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain have had one of the greatest transfer windows in the history of football. They have brought in Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos and, of course, Lionel Messi.

Messi and Ramos however used to be the fiercest of rivals during their days in La Liga, and didn’t exactly see eye to eye on the pitch on a number of occasions.

The two faced off against each other dozens of times over the course of 15 years, and due to their positions, Ramos would often end up marking Messi.

In fact, the Spanish defender has been sent off twice in his career specifically for tackles on the little Argentinian.

Ramos has never held back on the pitch, regardless of the opponent, but he seemed to really step up the aggression when he was tasked with dealing with Messi.

| 😡 | Tempers flare just before half-time… Will Ramos regret angering Messi? 👀 Barcelona lead Real Madrid 1-0 at the break!#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/Fp5OVzVAFF — ELEVEN SPORTS UK (@ElevenSports_UK) March 2, 2019

Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi’s first interaction as teammates

But any and all bad blood blood now seems to be behind the duo, and they shared a phone call shortly after it was confirmed that Messi was signing for PSG.

The chat on the phone was brief, and all they did was exchange pleasantries with one another, but it sure looked like Ramos was happy to now be sharing a dressing room with Messi, instead of preparing to deal with him.

👀📞😅 How about that first phone call between Sergio Ramos and Leo Messi! They used to be rivals now they are both at PSG! #Messi #Messi #PSG #MessiAtPSG #MessiPSG pic.twitter.com/Anz6MYNEWg — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 11, 2021

Before this PSG madness was even a topic of discussion, Ramos said that he has always liked the idea of playing with Messi.

He said: “I like to play with the best players and Messi has been one of the best in the world. I have always said that Messi will always have a role in my team.”

With such a star-studded outfit, it may be difficult to guess how Messi and Ramos will both fit into PSG’s lineup. We’ve had a look at how they could take to the pitch here.

