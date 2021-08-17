First footage of Lionel Messi in PSG training released

Not a sight Ligue 1 defenders will like to see.

After a summer of madness in the footballing world, we have finally got our first glimpse of Lionel Messi doing what he does best as a PSG player.

The Argentine left Barcelona earlier in the summer, largely due to financial issues surrounding the club, and he has now officially got going as a PSG player.

The French club shared a video on their Twitter page of Messi playing some gorgeous passes in a small-sided game in training, and understandably, it left fans of the club counting down the days until he actually takes to the field in a real match.

First clip of Messi training for PSG

While that video certainly makes it look like Messi is ready to play, his manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he won’t be rushing him into making his debut for PSG.

He said: “As for when we might see Leo Messi, it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America.

“We will take it step by step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit.”

Messi makes the move to PSG

Messi will wear the #30 at the French club, which is a throwback to his debut season in the Barca first team in 2004/05, where he wore the number 30 and continued to do so in 2005/06 as the club won the Champions League under Frank Rijkaard.

We have taken a look at how PSG might lineup now that Messi and co. have joined the club, which you can read here.

PSG got their season off to a winning start against Strasbourg on Saturday night with a 4-2 win, with goals coming from Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler and an own goal.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Lionel Messi, psg