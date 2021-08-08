How PSG will lineup if they sign Lionel Messi

This would be up there with the greatest football teams of all time.

Lionel Messi has now officially received an offer from PSG, and it is looking increasingly likely that the Argentinian will be joining the French side.

PSG have already strengthened their side massively this summer, so the addition of one of, if not, the greatest player to ever play the game, seems almost unfair.

That being said, it will surely be fun to watch, and we have done our best to guess what their Starting XI will look like next season if they get Messi.

How PSG will line up with Lionel Messi

Gianluigi Donnarumma

In Keylor Navas, PSG never had a problem in goal. But with Donnarumma, they have signed a keeper just as good as Navas, but with years and years to improve. The massive figure seems terrifying to play against, and will be going into the season in great spirits after an excellent Euro 2020 campaign.

Achraf Hakimi

Hakimi is one of the quickest players in world football, and given they should play with five at the back, he should have a licence to roam forward whenever he wants to. Expect him to get on the end of gorgeous through balls from both Messi and Neymar.

Sergio Ramos

Ramos is not the player he once was, but alongside the defenders he will be playing with, he’ll look as class as ever. His composure on the ball is still as good as it ever was, and he’ll also chip in with some huge goals along the way too. This move made so much sense for him, even before Messi was a possibility.

Presnel Kimpembe

Kimpembe has the pace to get himself out of mistakes that he tends to make due to a lack of concentration. However, with Ramos alongside him, commanding him and telling him what to do, those mistakes should get rarer and rarer, and his pace going forward and starting attacks is what we will see more of.

Marquinhos

In most teams at the peak of European football, Marquinhos would be the MVP. With PSG, he’s not even in the top five. But that doesn’t mean he’s not a crucial member of the team. Himself, Ramos and Kimpembe should form a perfect trio that consists of pace, passion, energy and composure.

Juan Bernat

Potentially the weakest link in this team, but still a perfectly capable and competent left back. He will support the attacks when needed, but if he performs to a 7/10 level every week, his manager will be pleased.

Gini Wijnaldum

Liverpool fans may not realise how much they need Wijnaldum until now that he is gone. His dribbling in tight spaces and complete press resistance will be key for PSG, as he feeds the ball into the front three. A brilliant signing, and yet another that cost no money up front.

Marco Verratti

While many football fans may only know Verratti for his short temper and implosions in Champions League games, he is one of the best midfielders in world football. His tenacity will be needed in this side, and him and Wijnaldum could form a perfect partnership. Like his goalkeeper, he will also be on a high following the Euro 2020 win.

Lionel Messi

As he gets older, we will see Messi drop deeper and deeper, as he is already doing. But in a team like PSG, that will have almost all of the ball at all times, that won’t matter. He can wander around the pitch, picking and choosing when and where to perform his magic, and he will do so at will. It will be a magnificent sight.

Neymar

Neymar is brilliant, but with Messi he was a different beast. At Barcelona, they were clearly on the same wavelength, and linked up beautifully. Both players have changed with age, but they should still know exactly how to find each other. The only issue will be deciding who takes free-kicks…

Kylian Mbappe

It is bizarre to think that Mbappe could potentially be the weakest of PSG’s attacking options, as he is definitely in the five best players in the world. Messi and Neymar’s through balls should see the striker score at least 40 goals in all competitions, and his pace in behind should be absolutely devastating.

