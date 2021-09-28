Lionel Messi produces moment of magic in Champions League win

A piece of brilliance that will be remembered for years to come

Lionel Messi produced a world class moment of magic in PSG’s Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Messi scored the second goal in a really impressive win for PSG, his first for the club since he joined in the summer.

It was the 34-year-old’s 121st Champions League goal, the first 120 having come for Barcelona.

The game itself flew by, with both sides having plenty of chances throughout, the best of which came to Bernardo Silva in the first half, with the game still at 1-0.

Somehow, both Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva both managed to hit the crossbar, in the space of less than five seconds, from only a number inches out.

How did the ball not end up in the PSG net?! 🤯 Raheem Sterling's header hits the bar, and then a moment to forget for Bernardo Silva…#UCL pic.twitter.com/vdIvAU4uHs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 28, 2021

Yet with all the attacking superstars on the pitch, it was holding midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye who put PSG ahead with a goal that couldn’t have got any further in the top corner if he tried.

When you've got Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe up front… But Idrissa Gueye gets the big goal! Emphatic finish 💥#UCL pic.twitter.com/i8JmTLzTV5 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 28, 2021

Lionel Messi’s first goal for PSG

However, despite Gueye’s incredible finish, this game will always be remembered for Messi getting his 1st goal for PSG, and the manner in which he did it in.

After playing a gorgeous one-two with Kylian Mbappe, Messi didn’t even need to take a touch at the edge of the City box, before wrapping it beautifully into the far corner.

MESSI AND MBAPPE COMBINE FOR A BEAUTIFUL GOAL! It was a matter of time before they clicked, and it was worth the wait 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/5scpcQw1ty — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 28, 2021

While his former manager knows more about Messi than anyone, this goal was the seventh scored by the Argentinian against teams managed by Pep Guardiola.

Different club… same Messi 😅 He's now scored seven goals in seven Champions League games against teams managed by Pep Guardiola! 💥#UCL pic.twitter.com/PjdopuygUd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 28, 2021

Messi was at one point a doubt for the game, as he missed PSG’s most recent league game with an injury.

And while he didn’t look as lively as he often does, he lit up Le Parc des Princes on a number of occasions when he picked up the ball and got going.

Elsewhere in this group, RB Leipzig lost at home against Club Brugge, who are now on four points in the group.

