Liam Scales scores rocket of a goal for Celtic

An absolute screamer.

Liam Scales scored an absolute peach of a goal for Celtic against Raith Rovers on Sunday, in what was a really strong performance for the youngster.

Scales has impressed when he has played for Celtic since arriving from Shamrock Rovers, and while this wasn’t his first goal, it is definitely the best he’s scored for the club so far.

Celtic ultimately ran out comfortable winners, but Scales opened the scoring with an absolute cracker in the first half.

Liam Scales goal vs Raith Rovers

Three late goals from Celtic meant it was an easy win for Angelos Postecoglou’s side, but all the talk after the game is off Scales’ goal.

Liam Scales has Celtic 1-0 up against Raith Rovers at half-time thanks to this belter 🚀🚀#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Ws28nKFWxH — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 13, 2022

Celtic legend John Hartson was a big fan of the goal, taking to Twitter to describe it as a “magnificent strike”.

Magnificent strike from Liam Scales 👏🏻👏🏻 — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) February 13, 2022

Scales can consider himself quite unlucky not to have picked up the man of the match award on the day, as he was just pipped to it by Jota.

The win sees Celtic advance to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Liam Scales at Celtic

While Scales hasn’t established himself as a guaranteed starter in this Celtic team just yet, it does seem as though he is on his way, based on recent performances.

When he does play, his composure on the ball stands out, as he looks completely unphased by the standard he is playing at.

Chris Sutton has said how impressed he is with the Dubliner in the past, while his manager also thinks he is a real talent.

Scales is no stranger to an outrageously good goal either, as he scored a couple of them in his day as a player with Rovers in Ireland.

Stephen Kenny doesn’t have a lot of options in the left wing-back position, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him feature in a green jersey quite a bit in the years to come.

🍀 @CelticFC's Liam Scales reacts to his side's Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers, and his stunning first half goal 🗣️ "I just hit it and it went in!" pic.twitter.com/Oo2uWShTyD — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 13, 2022

Read our lengthy interview with the player here.

