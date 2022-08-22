Ireland Under 21 star Liam Kerrigan scores on Italian league debut

An immediate impact from the youngster.

Ireland Under 21 star Liam Kerrigan scored on his Italian league debut for Como 1907 in Serie B on Sunday night.

The former UCD man started the game on the bench, but didn’t take long to make an impact after he was brought on to the pitch.

The ball found its way to him in the box, and he struck it well on the volley. With the goalkeeper slightly out of position, the ball bounced in to open Kerrigan’s league tally.

While it was Kerrigan’s first league goal, it’s not his first one for the Italian side, as he had a really impressive pre-season since joining from UCD in the summer.

He has looked lively, scoring a number of goals in the side’s friendlies, and will surely be pushing for a starting place in the team going forward.

Como conceded a last-minute equaliser to draw the game 2-2, but Kerrigan’s impact could be enough to get himself into the team for next week’s game.

In a recent interview with Pundit Arena, he said: “They have given me the three-year deal straight which has given me a bit of confidence that they have the belief in me. I have to believe in myself.”

“The club has a three-year plan to get into Serie A. This year, the goal would be to get into the play-offs. Down to eighth place is a play-off.

“It’s a new culture, language and a new style of play and a new home – everything really,” he notes. “It is a bit of a jump, but it is sink or swim. I suppose, I plan on swimming anyway!”

He is certainly making a good stab at it so far…

Elsewhere in Serie B, Aaron Connolly came off the bench to help his side Venezia win 2-1 against Sudtirol.

