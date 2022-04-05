Former Ireland international calls for Man City youth player to declare for Ireland

A real talent.

Former Ireland international Emma Byrne has called for Manchester City youth player Liam Delap to declare for Ireland.

Delap scored a peach of a goal against Arsenal for Man City’s youth team on Monday night, and he has impressed for the team on a number of occasions.

Delap has even featured for Man City’s first team on a number of occasions, having featured once in the league this season and once last season.

Byrne, who played for Ireland and Arsenal, took to Twitter to say that Delap should declare for Ireland, like his father Rory Delap.

“Come on over to where the grass is greener like your pops”, she wrote.

Come on over to where the grass is greener like your pops 🇮🇪

Liam Delap Ireland

Stephen Kenny in the past has made it known that he and Delap are in contact, stating that the player is somebody he is “very aware of”.

“I don’t like discussing individual cases with players, but yeah we are (in contact). It is somebody we are very aware of.

“Going back a few years Colin O’Brien with the U17s indicated some interest and up to recently Jim Crawford’s U21s.

“Liam has a proud tradition in that his dad Rory represented Ireland with great distinction. He is a good prospect, but he is part of the England setup at the moment and we have to respect that.”

Delap is eligible to play for Ireland through his paternal grandparents, who are from Letterkenny and Kells respectively.

He joined Man City from Derby County in 2019 and was part of the team that won the Under-18 Premier League title a few seasons ago.

While Delap himself will surely be eyeing a callup to an England team that will compete for trophies over the next few years, he has a lot of competition, and could be more likely to get significant gametime for Ireland.

