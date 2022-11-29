Should we expect more from Liam Brady as a pundit?

Are we being entitled or should we expect highly-paid pundits to actually do some research?

Liam Brady is undeniably one of Ireland’s greatest ever footballing talents, having played with some of the biggest clubs in world football.

Brady is regarded extremely highly at both Arsenal and Juventus, which is a testament to his footballing legacy.

Liam Brady.

His thoughts are definitely worth listening to when it comes to football, more than most in the country, but are we right to expect a little bit more of him when it comes to a World Cup?

Brady is one of RTE’s resident pundits for the tournament, sat in the same spot he has done for years and years, and he is unfortunately up to some of his old tricks when it comes to his analysis.

It seems as though there are countless players he has never heard of, and to his credit, he is not afraid to admit it.

When analysing Croatia’s first game of the tournament, Brady said that he wasn’t familiar with Mario Pasalic – the Atalanta midfielder.

Research.

Brady knew that he was going to be covering the Croatia game, it wasn’t as if it was sprung upon him that he would need to analyse their football players. It’s literally what he is being paid to do.

It’s not as if every pundit at the World Cup knows every thing about every player, but Pasalic is a European footballer who has played and scored in the Champions League, who is playing at his second major international tournament.

📸 Mario Pašalić puts Atalanta into early lead at Manchester United ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/R9gHAIQwLG — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2021

Liam Brady’s lack of effort

This isn’t a rarity with Brady either. A lot of his pre-match analysis consists of him listing off players and the clubs they play for, seemingly proud that he has done that much research.

When Brady was on a punditry team with John Giles and Eamon Dunphy, he used to be the one who seemed the most up to date with modern football.

But now, if you played a drinking game that required you to take a shot every time he said “I don’t know much about the lad,” you’d end up in hospital.

People are tuning in to the pre-match and post-match coverage to be informed and entertained, and unfortunately, Brady is doing neither at this point.

There are hundreds of people who would jump at the opportunity to cover a World Cup with RTE, and if they were to do so, they would put in the research.

At this point, as entitled as it may sound, the viewer deserves better than Liam Brady.

Read next: Joey N’Do on the impact Chris Hughton is having on Ghana

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: liam brady