Liam Brady’s bold pre-tournament prediction proven correct

What a shout.

Not too long ago, we took aim at Liam Brady for not doing his research going into the biggest sporting event of the year.

We felt as though, as he was being paid to provide information about the players at the tournament, the least he could do was educate himself so he could avoid resorting to simply naming a player and stating which club he played for.

There were too many incidents of Brady admitting that he didn’t know enough about a player to comment, but when it comes to his pre-tournament prediction, he got it spot on.

Minutes before Qatar were about to take on Ecuador in the first game of the tournament, Brady was asked for some official predictions going into the 2022 World Cup.

While the rest of the panel tipped Brazil for greatness, Brady chose them as his “flop“. Fast forward a few weeks, and Brazil are gone home before the semi-finals…

Liam Brady on Brazil

Speaking at the time, Brady said: “I’m going to go for Brazil to be the flops. I think they have been overhyped. I think Casemiro is getting on in the middle of the park and Fred has never got on in the middle of the park.

“I think they could be gone.”

When we criticised Brady, we did reference the fact that his footballing experience trumps virtually everyone else in the country, and he has really showed his worth with a bold call like that.

In the same segment, Brady picked Argentina as his winners, with the Lionel Messi-inspired side coming into the tournament in great form.

After a shaky start, Argentina are now in the semi-final against Croatia with a very decent chance of winning.

Brady could be one smug man next week if that prediction goes his way too!

