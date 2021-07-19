Leigh Griffiths back available for Celtic following investigation

The Celtic forward was recently sent home from training over social media activity.

Leigh Griffiths is back available for Celtic following an investigation into his alleged social media activity.

Griffiths is back in contention to be selected for Celtic’s Champions League qualifying clash with Midtjylland at Parkhead on Tuesday night.

Leigh Griffiths back available for Celtic.

The Scottish striker was recently sent home from training, as a police investigation was taking place in relation to his social media activity.

Police in Scotland carried out the investigation and found that “no criminality” had occurred.

A police spokesperson told Sky Sports: “In relation to recent reporting regarding alleged inappropriate communications online, a full assessment has been carried out and it’s been established there is no criminality.”

Griffiths made no public comment about the accusations, nor did Celtic.

The Scottish club took up a one-year option on the striker’s contract earlier this month after his Celtic future had seemingly been in doubt.

Celtic take on Midtjylland in what will be a difficult qualification tie for this season’s Champions League campaign. The game kicks off at 7.45 pm on Tuesday night.

Bosun Lawal.

Elsewhere at Celtic, young Irishman Bosun Lawal got off to a dream start at the club, scoring a goal on his debut against Bonnyrigg Rose just days after joining from Watford.

The highly rated Ireland Under-21 defender made his debut for Celtic ‘B’, and seriously impressed his coach Tommy McIntyre.

He told Celtic TV: “I thought he was outstanding, very composed and good at stepping out in front of their striker who was a handful.

“He tops it off by scoring a goal and was unlucky not to have had another with the one that was chopped off for offside.

“The fact he’s only been in with us for two days, I’m absolutely delighted with the impact he’s made. He’ll be a great signing for us.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic, leigh griffiths