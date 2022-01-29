Leeds reject West Ham’s bid for Raphinha

What a signing this would have been.

Leeds United have rejected a bid from West Ham for star player Raphinha.

Raphinha is an extremely in demand player, with Liverpool also reportedly eager to sign the Brazilian international.

David Moyes is said to be a big fan of Raphinha, but Leeds quickly rejected the bid for their most skilful player.

It is unclear how much West Ham bid for him, but Marcelo Bielsa said that he is adamant Raphinha is not going anywhere in this transfer window.

Raphina to stay with Leeds

Recently singing his praises, Bielsa said: “Raphinha’s the best player in the team in all the senses.

“Physically he’s the best, technically he’s at the level of the best and his interpretation of the game is very wise.”

After his recent magical performance against West Ham, where Leeds won 3-2, it would be hard to disagree with the veteran manager.

He has scored eight goals in the league so far this season, and Moyes was confident he could play in a front three alongside Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

West Ham desperate for a forward

Moyes is said to be desperate to bring a forward to West Ham, with Antonio the only senior striker in his squad.

According to The Guardian, West Ham also made an inquiry about Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick this month but were told the Czech Republic forward is not for sale.

The London club were also looking at Chile sensation Ben Brereton Díaz, as well as Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

However, Everton are very unlikely to sell their main striker, especially considering they are essentially in a relegation battle.

Brereton Diaz on the other hand is spearheading Blackburn’s surprise promotion push, so he won’t be in a hurry to leave his current situation either.

While West Ham have had an excellent season so far, they are looking less and less likely to crack the top four, especially with Europa League fixtures just around the corner.

