Leeds owner clashes with fan in bizarre altercation

The incident took place after Patrick Bamford’s equaliser.

Leeds United owner Victor Orta was clearly furious with someone else in the stadium, as he hit out at a fan following his team’s game against Brentford on Sunday.

Striker Patrick Bamford came off the bench to rescue a point for Marcelo Bielsa’s side on Sunday, with the late goal making sure Leeds didn’t fall victim to a strong comeback by Brentford.

The goal itself sees Leeds climb up the table to 14th place, after another late goal saw them defeat Crystal Palace last Tuesday. Without those two late goals, Bielsa would find his team in a far worse position, and in the midst of a relegation battle.

Victor Orta clashes with fan

Immediately after the goal, Orta could be seen passionately screaming at someone else in the stadium, also gesturing to the fan.

He was being held back by some other members of the club’s staff, who were clearly slightly amused by Orta’s wild behaviour.

Leeds' Director of Football, Victor Orta, was livid at full time following Patrick Bamford's late equaliser! 😆 He was not happy with someone in the crowd 🤫 pic.twitter.com/eeEtWYagjl — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 5, 2021

While it’s not entirely clear whether or not it was a Leeds or Brentford fan that Orta was unhappy with, it does seem as though it was one of his own club’s fans that he was responding to.

Victor Orta

This isn’t the first time that Orta has been the center of attention in the stands, and we would be fairly confident in saying it won’t be the last.

In the past, he has clashed with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, while also reminding Derby County fans of the spygate incident in the most hilarious way possible.

Not to mention his strong stance on the European Super League, where he and his team wore ‘Football is for the fans’ t-shirts before a game against Liverpool last season.

The message is clear from Leeds United's sporting director Victor Orta pic.twitter.com/dadJ7MoVZJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 19, 2021

Never change, Victor.

