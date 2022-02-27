Leeds urged to hire Sam Allardyce to replace Marcelo Bielsa

A bold call, but could it get the job done?

Leeds have been urged to hire Sam Allardyce to replace Marcelo Bielsa by the ever-controversial Richard Keys.

Keys and his partner in crime Andy Gray were discussing the fact that Bielsa was sacked by Leeds on Sunday, amid speculation that Jesse Marsch is set to takeover.

Marsch, who managed RB Leipzig most recently, is reportedly in line to take the Leeds job, though it is yet to be confirmed by either him or the club.

Leeds manager situation

Gray said that Leeds were left with no choice but to sack Bielsa, after conceding 14 goals in three Premier League games.

He said: “Even with the popularity that he had at Elland Road amongst the fans, he had to make that decision. Even though he’s probably the most popular coach they’ve had since Don Revie…”

When discussing Marsch, Keys and Gray both seemed unimpressed by the suspected appointment.

Gray said: “I’m confused with the appointment. I know he had been touted, but I think you appoint someone called Jesse Marsch, who knows nothing about the Premier League. He’s not worked in it. And you asked him to come into the most difficult league in world football and say ‘rescue this team that’s dead at the moment’.

“You ask a guy that’s untried at this kind of level to do that?”

Keys interjected to say that the only man that Leeds should be on the phone to now is Allardyce, and that he would help them to achieve their only objective, which is Premier League safety.

🗣️ "I would be on the phone to Sam Allardyce as we speak and say we only have one objective… Just get us safe!"@richardajkeys & Andy Gray react to Marcelo Bielsa's sacking and Jesse Marsch links.#beINPL #LUFC Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/tKKCVhSiIf — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) February 27, 2022

Sam Allardyce the right man to become new Leeds manager?

While Allardyce does have a reputation as the man to save the day when a team is struggling, he failed to do so at West Brom last season.

It is imperative that Leeds do stay up this season, so Marsch could be a risky appointment, but perhaps there is a middle ground between him and Allardyce…