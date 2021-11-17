The importance of Lee O’Connor’s performance vs Sweden in U21 win

Here’s why his performance was so impressive.

Ireland’s under 21 side defeated Sweden on Tuesday night, thanks to a last minute goal from Fulham’s Ollie O’Neill. The finish was a thing of beauty, and the pass from Conor Coventry was exceptional, but another man who is deserving of immense praise following the win is Lee O’Connor.

Ollie O'Neill is the hero as Ireland snatch all three points at Tallaght to keep their u-21 European Championship hopes alive What a finish!https://t.co/ALMD9EfWJa #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/QeHK7NXTCY — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 16, 2021

O’Connor is no stranger to international football. The former Manchester United man has already represented his country over 70 times, at every possible age level.

This includes a senior appearance, where he seriously impressed, putting in a delicious cross for Callum Robinson to score against New Zealand.

Despite impressing in this win over New Zealand in 2019, he has since gone back down to the under 21s, where he has been a consistent performer.

But his performance against Sweden on Thursday night sums him up as a player.

He was tasked with marking Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga, a young man who already has a Premier League goal to his name for the English giants.

Lee O’Connor vs Anthony Elanga

Not only is Elanga a dangerous finisher in the box, but he is also perceived as one of the fastest players at United, as he is absolutely lightening fast.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals in seven games for Sweden, most recently grabbing a brace against Bosnia in Ireland’s group.

So O’Connor would have been understandably concerned with what Elanga could have done to him on the night.

However, he stood up to the task brilliantly, and didn’t really give the winger an inch throughout the game.

On one occasion, Elanga got past him with his pace and made a great run into the box, but O’Connor showed great strength to get him off the ball, while the referee waved away Swedish protests for a penalty.

While O’Connor had to worry about this constant threat near his own goal, he still managed to attack when he could, such is his nature.

What a shift from Ireland U21s Player of the Match, Lee O’Connor 👏 🇮🇪 The stats back it up 📈🔢#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/NiAkt7XFFL — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 17, 2021

It was an excellent performance from the Celtic full-back, who is currently on loan at Tranmere Rovers in League Two.

Still only 21 years of age, the Waterford man is coming to a crucial point of his career, as he is clearly a seriously talented full-back, who needs to be playing regularly at a level that is fitting of his attitude and abilities.

