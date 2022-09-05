Lee Dixon makes bizarre global warming remark in commentary

Social media is having a lot fun with this one…

Dixon was on commentary, when he noticed that neither David de Gea nor Aaron Ramsdale were wearing caps on a sunny afternoon at Old Trafford.

He said he had asked the question before, but he wanted to know the answer, especially considering we are now dealing with the impact of global warming, “allegedly”.

Lee Dixon’s global warming question

He said: “This is a question I think I asked last year. You might know the answer, you might not. Why don’t goalkeepers wear caps anymore?

“Has the sun changed since the 1970s? All goalkeepers used to wear caps when it was sunny. And now we’ve got global warming, allegedly…”

So odd. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/BzdrbYbTcm — El Vino Rojo (@MikeDontTwit) September 4, 2022

Dixon’s comments have caused quite a stir on social media, especially thanks to his use of the word “allegedly” when speaking about something as serious as global warming.

However, Dixon likely deserves the benefit of the doubt, as it is very difficult to speak for 90 minutes straight without saying something slightly questionable.

This hasn’t stopped social media from having fun with it though, with many Alan Partridge and David Brent comparisons being made.

Others were quick to reference the fact that Dean Henderson has been wearing caps all season…

Lee Dixon

Dixon will have been disappointed to see his former club lose to Man United on Sunday, though Arsenal do remain top of the league after six games.

Despite Marcus Rashford’s brace and Antony’s debut goal, Mikel Arteta will still have plenty of reasons to be optimistic about his side going forward.

Next up for Arsenal is their first Europa League game of the season, before a home game against Everton where they will be hoping to get things back on track.

