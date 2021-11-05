“I’d never put a player at risk injury-wise.”

Lee Carsley has responded to criticism from Jurgen Klopp over the playing time that Curtis Jones has been getting for the England Under 21 team.

Carsley, who took the job as England’s Under 21 manager this summer, was criticised by the Liverpool boss for playing Jones at a time when he was apparently not fully fit.

Klopp said that what happened during the last international break was “not okay“, and that England just “do what they want”.

Klopp said: “It’s really difficult to get in proper contact even with the English federation. They just do what they want. Curtis didn’t train, he wasn’t involved in the first game, they didn’t do a scan and then he played a few minutes against Andorra. Very important he played there!”

Responding to Klopp, the former Ireland international said that he would never put a player at risk.

Lee Carsley responds to Jurgen Klopp

He said: “No, definitely not. One thing as a coach who has been around younger players and prides myself in developing players, I’d never put a player at risk injury-wise.

“It’s best for us they are playing for their clubs because it gives us a better case to push them forward to the seniors. Ultimately we want them playing for their first teams and our senior team.

“I’ve not spoken to Jurgen. Curtis made a key contribution in that game, coming on as a sub and setting up the goal which was a real important goal for us.

“He is a player I enjoy working with, he is very good in camp, he is good on and off the pitch. He is a player I look forward to working with in the future.

“He’s not involved in this squad, he got injured before the Champions League game, which is unfortunate for us because he is a key player.”

The latest England Under 21 squad for games against the Czech Republic and Georgia includes some really high profile names, including Emile Smith-Rowe and Conor Gallagher.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jurgen klopp, lee carsley