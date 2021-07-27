Lee Carsley hired as England U21 manager

A Premier League legend has been hired as his assistant.

Former Irish international Lee Carsley has officially been hired as the England U21 team’s manager, with Ashley Cole chosen as his assistant.

Carsley had been managing England’s U20 side, and is extremely highly rated in the world of coaching. Cole, meanwhile will continue to work with Chelsea’s academy as well as his new role with the England side.

The former Everton midfielder played 40 times for Ireland’s international side, so he is no stranger to that side of the game.

Given the wave of England players that are currently breaking through, Carsley will be largely responsible for the development of some real stars of the future.

Speaking about getting the job, Carsley said: “I see it as a massive honour and achievement to coach the MU21s. It is a really prestigious position with a lot of responsibility as has been proven by the calibre of predecessors in this role.

“Gareth (Southgate) and Steve Holland have always been very supportive and I’m looking forward to working more closely with them.

“We have a great opportunity to help the senior side by developing the best young talent in this country while combining that with the aim of being successful at U21 level.

“We want to win matches. I don’t think you can have one without the other, these lads want to compete at the highest level and test themselves against the best. We have to acknowledge the work being done by the academies and I know how important it will be to have good relationships with the clubs.

“I will have a great team around me. Ashley is a brilliant addition to the staff and we will also have Tim Dittmer as goalkeeping coach, with all of his experience of the game.

“I’ve been on courses with Ashley during lockdown and been impressed. He is committed to coaching and player development so a lot of our thoughts are aligned.”

Carsley “not noticed” by Ireland

While this news was being rumoured a couple of months ago, Carsley’s former teammate Kevin Kilbane said that he is Ireland’s “best coach without a doubt”, and that it’s a “shame nobody noticed”.

Our best coach without a doubt. Shame nobody noticed! https://t.co/cJvMSpCHOi — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) June 7, 2021

He has often been linked with jobs in the Irish setup, but has not actually worked for the country he played for yet.

