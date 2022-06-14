Former Ireland international on “wake-up call” loss for England U21 side

“You will get found out…”

Former Ireland international Lee Carsley has opened up on what he hopes will be a “wake-up call” loss for his England U21 side, after a disappointing defeat to Slovenia.

England have already qualified for Euro 2023, but Carsley will be slightly concerned that Slovenia managed to take points off them twice throughout the campaign.

Given England’s abundance of talent and young players coming through the ranks, Carsley will be expected to win the Euros in Georgia next year, or at the very least compete.

Lee Carsley on England loss

Speaking after Monday night’s game, he said he hoped to turn this loss into a positive.

He said: “We were slow, lethargic, our tempo wasn’t great. Hopefully it’s a bit of a wake-up call that we’ve still got a lot of improving to do as a squad.

“They’ve had a hard, long season. We’ve been in camp for two weeks, we’d already qualified and we were just off it.

“If you play at 95 per cent at this level you will get found out. We didn’t do the basics well enough. We’ve got to learn from that. It leaves a little bit of a sour taste in my mouth.

“You have to turn it into a positive. We’ve spoken about responding to setbacks. If they’re going to have prolonged careers, they’ll have lots of ups and downs. It’s important that we learn.”

Despite this defeat, Carsley remains one of the most exciting and highly-rated coaches in English football at the minute.

When he was given the job as u21 boss, his former Ireland teammate Kevin Kilbane took to Twitter to say it was a shame nobody in the FAI noticed his talents before he made the switch to England.

Ireland’s u21s have a chance to join England at the Euros if they beat Italy on Tuesday evening. More on that here.

