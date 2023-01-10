Arsenal and Spurs to battle it out for Brighton star

It would be quite an odd signing…

Arsenal and Spurs will reportedly be battling it out for Brighton star Leandro Trossard.

Trossard is under contract with Brighton until 2024 after the Seagulls triggered a year’s extension in his deal.

But, it is understood that the south coast side could be tempted to cash in for a big fee and Spurs are keen.

No bids have officially been made by Spurs as of yet, but it is a deal that could potentially happen, as Brighton will fear that the Belgium international could leave for free next year if they don’t cash in soon.

While Arsenal are also being linked with a move for Trossard, it seems most likely that they will sign Mykhailo Mudryk in this window, and not worry about other players.

Leandro Trossard to Spurs?

It’s unclear where Trossard would slot into Spurs’ team, as Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are both guaranteed starters, while Dejan Kulusevski is up there with the most impressive young players in the league at the minute.

On top of that, they have Richarlison to come back from injury, off the back of a very decent World Cup for the Brazilian forward.

Given he is 28 years of age, it’s not as if signing Trossard would be a deal for the future, though he is undeniably a quality player.

However, the Belgian has not featured for Brighton in the past two games, amid speculation about his future.

He likes to play off the left, but due to the success of Kaoru Mitoma, this seems unlikely going forward, which has resulted in Trossard playing centrally.

In his absence recently, Evan Ferguson has stolen the show as a striker, so perhaps this would be the perfect time for Roberto de Zerbi to cash in on the talented player and reinvest the funds elsewhere in the squad.

