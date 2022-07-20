Bohs COO explains how League of Ireland can stop young players leaving for cheap

It won’t be easy…

Bohs COO Daniel Lambert has explained how League of Ireland clubs can come together to stop young players leaving for less than they are worth.

Lambert feels like it will require “trust and co-operation not yet seen by LOI clubs” in order to stop this trend, but that he belives it can be done.

In a Twitter thread posted on Wednesday morning, he wrote: “Clubs are getting better add-ons but we need to collectively improve the up front fees being achieved. This is essential for academy investment to continue to develop players at all levels.

League of Ireland transfer crisis?

“The biggest impediment to up front fees are agent “get out” clauses and these can be counteracted by clubs having a collective agreement to set a certain level where no club breaks it and delivers higher fees for all.

“Improving the league for clubs and players alike. This will require trust and co-operation not yet seen by LOI clubs. Until then agents can/will play clubs against each other with high potential young players.

“This reality will continue to allow our league command fees, which for the most part, are below actual value and hamper growth considerably. A collective agreement will be better for players, clubs, and the league as a whole and will only impact upon short term agent gains.”

League of Ireland transfer problems

This comes in the same week that Bohs’ Promise Omochere left the club for less than €100,000, while Daniel Mandriou has left Shamrock Rovers for a “low five-figure sum”, despite being one of the most promising players in the league.

The latest news is that Rovers’ and under 21 star Andy Lyons is linked with a move to Blackpool for €200,000, after Rovers rejected a fee of €100,000.

You can follow every League of Ireland transfer, of which there are many, here.

