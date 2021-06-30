TD calls out “strange” decision not to let in 500 fans at League of Ireland this weekend

“Seems strange to have it in place for Saturdays GAA fixtures and not for Friday’s football.”

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon has called for more League of Ireland fans to be allowed into grounds this weekend, following the date being brought forward.

The Irish Government moved to bring forward the 500-spectator limit at venues with a capacity of 5,000 or more from 5 July to Saturday 3 July.

Seemingly, this is to allow approximately 300 extra fans to attend games such as Tipperary vs Clare and Laois and Westmeath in Tullamore.

Garry Gannon calls for League of Ireland fans to be allowed into games this weekend

Gannon was replying to a tweet posted by Minister for Sport Jack Chambers, who confirmed that the date was being brought forward.

Chambers’ tweet read: “Small but important change for sporting events. The increase in spectator numbers is applicable from this Saturday July 3rd to facilitate increased attendances at matches this weekend. Further proposals on increasing capacity & matches are being developed for July and August.”

Could we not just apply the changes to Friday’s League of Ireland games too? Seems strange to have it in place for Saturdays GAA fixtures and not for Friday’s football. — Gary Gannon TD (@GaryGannonTD) June 30, 2021

Elsewhere in the League of Ireland, the Premier Division clash between Longford Town and Sligo Rovers at Bishopsgate – which holds just over 5,000 – will welcome in the extra support, as it’s not being played until Saturday night.

However, some top of the table clashes, including Bohs vs St Pats’ and Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk will not see extra fans allowed into the game, as they are being played on the Friday night.

GAA fans to attend matches this weekend

However, in the GAA world, things are looking even more optimistic on the fans front in the near future.

This weekend’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals will be played in front of the biggest crowd for a sporting event in Ireland since 2019.

Croke Park will play host to 8,000 fans for Dublin’s clash with Galway (2pm) and Wexford’s battle against Kilkenny (4.30pm) this Saturday.

