Ghana set to receive major World Cup boost with Premier League duo to switch thanks to former Ireland international

This would be a major acquisition.

Ghana look set to receive a major World Cup boost with both Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah set to switch international allegiances to the African country.

Partly thanks to former Ireland international Chris Hughton, Lamptey and Nketiah will switch from England to Ghana in time for the World Cup.

Hughton, who has managed in England for years, recently took up a role within the Ghanian setup, and it is believed he has played a part in convincing the players to join up with Ghana, according to Ghana Web.

Further information came form GhanaSoccernet.com, who have said that clearance from Fifa for the duo to make the switch could come as soon as next week.

If they were to both be approved, both players would be eligible to represent the African nation at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

This would be harsh on the players who would be left out of the squad to make way for the Premier League duo, but due to their quality it just makes sense.

Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah to make Ghana switch

Lamptey is an extremely exciting prospect, but given England have a ludicrous amount of talent in his position, it would be unlikely he could ever make a proper mark on international football with them.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Reece James and Kyle Walker are just some of the right-backs ahead of the Brighton man in the pecking order.

Lamptey is in a similar boat, as there are dozens of attacking options that would receive a call-up ahead of him.

Brighton’s Lamptey played for the U21s as recently as March, but speculation began about him potentially playing for Ghana when he turned down a recent callup for the English underage side.

Lamptey has suffered with injuries lately, which led to a disappointing 2021/2022 season for the youngster.

Meanwhile, Nketiah looks set to sign a new contract at Arsenal, after previously looking a guarantee to leave the club.

