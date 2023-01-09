French football chief apologises for comments following Kylian Mbappe response

“We don’t disrespect the legend like that…”

The France Football Federation (FFF) president, Noël Le Graet, has apologised to Zinedine Zidane on Monday after his comments on the former Real Madrid coach annoyed the likes of Kylian Mbappe.

Zidane was one of the favourites to take charge of France if Didier Deschamps was to leave the job after the World Cup, which many people expected to happen, but the current France manager signed a new contract that will keep him in charge until 2026 at least.

When Le Graet was asked about whether or not Zidane could potentially manage Brazil or the USA, he responded: “I don’t give a damn, he can go wherever he wants.”

These comments caused a backlash, with Mbappe taking to Twitter to write: “Zidane is France, we don’t disrespect the legend like that…”

Real Madrid even got involved, stating: “These remarks show a lack of respect for one of the most admired figures by football fans around the world and our club is awaiting an immediate correction. The statements by the president of the French Football Federation are inappropriate for someone holding such representation and are in themselves unsuitable.”

Le Graet has since apologised for what he described as “awkward remarks”, and apologised for causing a misunderstanding.

He said: “I would like to present my personal apologies for these remarks which absolutely do not reflect my thoughts, nor my consideration for the player he was and the coach he has become.

“I admit that I made awkward remarks which created a misunderstanding. Zidane knows the immense esteem I have for him, like all French people.”

Zidane was reportedly approached by the USA but he has turned down the role, while Brazil is certainly a job that would make sense.

It made perfect sense for Zidane to take over from Deschamps, especially given the manner in which France lost the World Cup final, but he is eager to give it another go.

