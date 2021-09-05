Former Ireland international fears Kylian Mbappe could go down the route of Ronaldinho

“He’s gone backwards.”

Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino fears Kylian Mbappe could go down the route of Ronaldinho, the Brazilian football legend.

While Ronaldinho’s career was incredible, it is undeniable that he could definitely have done more towards the end of his playing days.

Ronaldinho was retired by 36, after having spent five years in Mexico and Brazil. To put this in perspective, Cristiano Ronaldo is 36 now, and was the top scorer in Serie A last season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also doing extremely well in Italy, and he is less than two years younger than Ronaldinho.

Cascarino warns Mbappe about his career path

Tony Cascarino has said that he feels Mbappe has gone backwards since he won he World Cup with France in 2018, and that he’s “nowhere near” the player he used to be.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “The type of player who has so much, but then suddenly his career starts to go slightly downwards.

“Because Ronaldinho was one of the world’s greatest when he was at his very best, but it’s easy as a young man when you get everything put in front of you that you slightly take your eye off the ball and you don’t become the same player.

“Kylian Mbappe is still a very young player, he’s 22, but he’s got to get back to somewhere close to the player we know and love.

“He’s gone backwards.”

He continued: “If I look back at the player he was in 2018, when he won the World Cup and he was just electric, devastating, and you really felt he was one of the best players in the world.

“I was disappointed with him at the Euros and he hasn’t scored in six games for France. There are moments, you see glimpses, but he’s not having anywhere near the impact he used to have.

“I know he’s had his head turned by Real Madrid, but Mbappe is not doing it often enough.

“You can maybe put it down to the French league, and you can say he’s still got good numbers, and he had good numbers last season for PSG.

“But at the moment he’s nowhere near the player he was three years ago.”

France drew 1-1 with Ukraine on Saturday night, with Manchester United’s Anthony Martial getting on the scoresheet.

