Mature beyond his years.

Kylian Mbappe has responded to Emi Martinez and the other Argentina players’ celebrations following the World Cup final.

Argentina and France played out a World Cup final for the ages less than two weeks ago, and a large part of the Argentina fanbase have mocked Mbappe since.

Martinez, the Aston Villa goalkeeper, was heard mocking Mbappe in the dressing room after the match, and held up a picture of Mbappe dressed as a baby on the open-top bus parade.

This is despite the fact that Mbappe scored four goals past Martinez in the game, with it clearly not bothering the goalkeeper too much.

Mbappe responded to this by scoring a last-minute penalty for PSG to win a game 2-1 on Wednesday night, after Neymar had been sent off.

Kylian Mbappe responds to Emi Martinez celebrations

When asked about how the Argentina team have celebrated, Mbappe replied: “The celebrations, they’re not my problem.”

He continued: “I don’t waste any energy on such futile things. What’s important for me is to give the best of myself for my club, and we’re looking forward for Leo (Messi) to return to continue scoring and winning matches.”

Speaking about his PSG teammate, Mbappe said: “I talked with Messi after the game. I congratulated him.

“It was a life’s goal for him, for me as well, but I failed, so you must always remain a good sportsman.

“Personally, I will never get over it (losing the final). But my club is not responsible for this failure of our team, (so) I’ve tried to return with the most positive energy possible.”

Martinez’ club manager Unai Emery has said that he will have a word with the goalkeeper about the manner in which he celebrated the win, but that he is entitled to enjoy himself until he returns to England. More on that here.

