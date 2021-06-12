Kylian Mbappe teases move away from PSG with curious quotes

“Is this the best place for me?”

Kylian Mbappe might be the most feared man going into Euro 2020, and for good reason too.

At just 22, the Frenchman has almost already perfected his craft, and will be the danger man for a France team that is absolutely jam-packed with world class talent.

His performance against Barcelona in the Champions League earlier this season almost felt like a passing of the guard, while he scored a top class hat-trick and Lionel Messi bowed in the Round of 16.

But PSG, once again did not succeed in the Champions League, this time going out in the semi-final, and it is seemingly leaving Kylian Mbappe wondering what’s next for him.

The young man was quick to say that he is still enjoying his football at his current club, but has wondered (quite vocally) whether another location could be the right move for him.

Kylian Mbappe on potentially leaving PSG

He said: “I don’t necessarily need to go fast. I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every chance to make up my mind. I am in a place where I like myself, where I feel good. But is this the best place for me? I don’t have the answer yet.

“I know that a project with or without me is not quite the same for the club. But PSG understand my feelings. Probably also because they know that I will not sneak.

“Being a great player also proves itself outside the field where you have to know how to do things cleanly and with class.”

A wise head on young shoulders it seems.

While Mbappe and his France side go into Euro 2020 as favourites, they have their work cut out for themselves from the very beginning.

They are in the unofficial Group of Death, where they will face Portugal, Germany and Hungary. And that’s before they even get out of the group…

In the past, Mbappe has been linked with Liverpool, but every club in Europe would surely be on red alert if they knew he was on his way out of Paris.

