Premier League club makes “big offer” for Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe moving to the Premier League would be massive.

A Premier League club has made a “big offer” for Kylian Mbappe, according to the latest reports emerging.

The club, which is yet to be named, is said to have made a genuine offer for Mbappe, and Paris Saint-Germain might be open to selling him at the price in question.

Is Kylian Mbappe coming to the Premier League?

RMC Sport revealed that PSG offered Mbappe a new contract, but that it was not met with enthusiasm. As a result, fans of the big clubs in the Premier League are all starting to dream that it could be them who get his signature.

While selling one of the best players in world football, who is still only 22, seems like a crazy idea, it makes more sense than it seems on the surface.

The young Frenchman is going into the final year of his contract. So, PSG are running out of time to receive a transfer fee for the forward and risk losing him for nothing next summer.

🔵 A big offer from a Premier League club has come in for Kylian Mbappe and PSG may be open to selling him. pic.twitter.com/4qUuyn9pwF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 24, 2021

Where will Kylian Mbappe go?

Manchester City have made no secret about the fact that they are looking for a striker, and they are certainly one of the few teams capable of paying the transfer fee and wage package for Mbappe.

But while he is an extraordinary attacking player, he isn’t a centre-forward, which appears to be the type of player Pep Guardiola wants, based on his interest in Harry Kane.

Liverpool certainly haven’t broken the bank this summer, and have often been linked with the Frenchman in the past. Fans of the Reds have certainly started to believe that they could be the ones with the golden ticket this summer if the online reaction is anything to go by.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both already spent big on attacking players this summer, and Man United were last week linked with a move for Mbappe, with reports stating that they were keeping tabs on the player’s contract situation with PSG.

Read More About: Kylian Mbappe, Premier League