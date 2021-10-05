Kylian Mbappe admits to calling Neymar “a bum” on the bench

Footage of this incident was shared widely on social media recently.

Kylian Mbappe has admitted to calling Neymar “a bum”, while he was sat on the bench recently.

During a recent Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier, footage seemed to show Mbappe on the bench, questioning why his PSG teammate was not passing the ball in his direction earlier in the game.

Eagle-eyed viewers who saw the video seemed to believe that the Frenchman called Neymar a “clochard”, which translates to a “tramp, hobo or bum” from French to English.

Kylian Mbappe calls Neymar a “bum”

Asked by L’Equipe whether he did say this word about Neymar, Mbappe surprisingly confirmed that he did.

He said: “Yes, yes, I said it. Now, these are things which happen all the time in football. It just needs to be something that doesn’t linger.

“That’s why, right after, given how it blew up, I spoke to him about it. We already had a few exchanges like that in the past and it will continue because we want to win, but there shouldn’t be a certain resentment.

“There isn’t any here at all because I respect the player and the man, and I admire what he is. But that’s it, I wasn’t happy with a pass. One day it happened to me too, I didn’t pass it and he wasn’t happy. But there’s no issue.”

Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG?

Mbappe also recently confirmed that he did ask to leave PSG this summer, with Real Madrid being his desired destination.

The 22-year-old said he asked to leave because he did not want to extend his contract, and he wanted his current club to get a transfer fee for him.

He said: “I asked to leave. Because at the moment that I did not want to extend my contract I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to get a replacement of quality.

“It is a club that has brought me a lot. I have always been happy, the four years I have spent here, and I still am.

“I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand, to make a good deal and I respected that.”

