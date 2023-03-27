Kylian Mbappe discusses threat of Evan Ferguson

He knows what the Brighton striker is capable of…

Kylian Mbappe has discussed the threat of Evan Ferguson and Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team in general.

Mbappe will lead France out at the Aviva Stadium on Monday night, and he will be eyeing three points and a few goals against a young side.

However, he is not getting ahead of himself either, as he knows that this Ireland team do have it in them to cause an upset.

Having scored two against Netherlands during the week, the top-scorer at the 2022 World Cup has said that his team is aware of what Ireland could do.

Speaking about Ireland’s win over Latvia last week, he said: “It was a friendly game, so it is hard to take any lessons from it.

“But they play an interesting system with three at the back. They have a reputation for playing a physical style, but they also play a lot of good football, so it is not going to be easy for us.

“We will have to be aggressive, and we have to play our game.”

Kylian Mbappe on Evan Ferguson

Speaking about Evan Ferguson, Ireland’s new teenage sensation, Mbappe made it clear that he is somebody the French side have discussed.

He said: “We saw some clips about him. Of course he is an important striker for the Ireland team but we hope tomorrow we do our job. But he is a good player… Hopefully we won’t see him too much.”

Idah makes the matchday squad after being passed fully fit. Kenny was quick to talk him up yesterday to the press so wouldn't be surprised to see him in some capacity. Most likely as a sub for Ferguson in the second half. Important to keep height on the pitch. #COYBIG https://t.co/Dtq0uThZRf — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 27, 2023

Ferguson and Mbappe are both guaranteed to start on the night, barring an injury in the warmup, and while the latter is much more likely to get on the score sheet, France won’t want to be given the Brighton striker too much space in the danger area either.

