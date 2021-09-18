Gary Lineker criticises “extraordinary” VAR incident in Manchester City game

“It was definitely not a glaring error.”

Gary Lineker has criticised an “extraordinary” VAR incident involving Kyle Walker in the Manchester City vs Southampton game on Saturday.

The referee initially gave Southampton a penalty and sent Walker off, following an incident involving him and Adam Armstrong in the box.

Gary Lineker on Kyle Walkler red card

Lineker took to Twitter to complain about the incident, specifically the VAR aspect of it.

He said that while he did agree that the red card was right to be overturned, he said that the penalty decision was “definitely not a glaring error”, and that as a result, VAR should not have got involved.

Extraordinary turnaround by VAR. Walker gives away a penalty and gets a red card. With double jeopardy the red was an error, but to turn over the decision of a penalty is bizarre. You could argue whether it was a penalty, but having given it, it was definitely not a glaring error — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 18, 2021

His point is in relation to the rule that states VAR will only overturn decisions if a “clear and obvious” error has been made by the referee.

The game went on to finish 0-0, proving Pep Guardiola correct from during the week, where he stated it was going to be a “very difficult game“.

#MCFC were held to a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium after Southampton were dramatically denied a second-half penalty. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2021

Gary Lineker unhappy with VAR implementation

Lineker went on to criticise a similar incident that happened at Turf Moor on the same day, when a penalty had been awarded against Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsdale collided with Matej Vydra, and the referee pointed towards the spot.

However on reflection, the referee decided against it. The Match of the Day presenter questioned whether this really was a “clear and obvious” error.

Very similar turnaround of a penalty at Burnley. Vydra through, Ramsdale gets a slight touch on the ball but follow through takes out Vydra. Again that doesn’t mean it’s not a foul. Therefore it’s a debatable penalty but not an obvious error. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 18, 2021

This game went on to finish 1-0 to Arsenal, and with neither side who had a penalty overturned going to win their respective games, Lineker’s point may hold even more weight.

A conscious effort is being made by the VAR and the referees on the pitch this season to allow the game to flow more fluidly, and as a result, some fouls that would have been awarded last season are not being given now.

This comes as a number of changes were officially introduced to the Premier League this season, specifically to do with VAR and the refereeing rules in general.

