Kyle Walker takes dig at Spurs with trophy comment

Not what fans of Tottenham will want to hear…

Kyle Walker has taken a dig at Spurs with comments made about his former club.

Walker played from Spurs for 2009 until 2017, before making the move to Manchester City where he has been extremely successful ever since.

Having previously failed to win anything at Spurs, at City Walker has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups.

The England defender was speaking about the difference between Spurs and City ahead of his side’s win over Chelsea on Thursday night.

He accused Spurs of not having a winning mentality, and insisted that the way he viewed big games changed once he arrived at Man City.

Kyle Walker on Spurs’ mentality

He said: “We won the Carabao Cup, that was my first trophy. A big change in my way of thought of you know what, I can actually do that. I can actually win games and win finals.

“I had been there and just participated because the teams I played for never knew how to have that winning mentality.”

🗣️ “We won the Carabao Cup, that was my first trophy. A big change in my way of thought of you know what, I can actually do that. I had been there and participated because the teams I played for never knew how to have that winning mentality.” Kyle Walker on winning 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SzRMLg0vrm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 5, 2023

Since returning from the World Cup, Walker has not been enjoying the best spell at City, as he has struggled to establish his place back in the Starting XI.

Kyle Walker

Pep Guardiola recently said that Walker being dropped (as well as Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo) was to do with issues on the training ground.

The City boss said: “Lately, as I get older, I mainly look at the body language. In the training sessions and everything. You cannot play good when the body language is not correct.

“The body language depends on them and sometimes they are not good and it is more difficult.”

Walker was recalled to the Starting XI for Thursday night’s win over Chelsea, but he was taken off at half-time.

