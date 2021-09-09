England report incident after Kamil Glik pinches Kyle Walker’s neck

“We’re trying to find out exactly what happened…”

Things got heated in the Poland vs England game on Wednesday night, with one incident in particular now the subject of an investigation.

Poland’s Kamil Glik appeared to pinch Kyle Walker on the neck in the first-half, though the coming together was not seen by the referee.

Kamil Glik appears to pinch Kyle Walker’s neck

The incident led to players from both sides coming together in a mild scuffle, that resulted in both Harry Maguire and Glik receiving yellow cards.

Speaking after the game, England boss Gareth Southgate said: “We’re getting to grips with what that was.

“There’s been a report put in and we need to find out a little bit more about what’s happened. At the moment we’re still gathering all the evidence so there’s no point in me speculating any further.

“We’re trying to find out exactly what happened and when we know more then we will let people know.”

FIFA will now examine the incident.

Poland 1-1 England

The game itself was a close affair, with both sides having enough chances to have secured all three points.

England went ahead thanks to a gorgeous goal from Harry Kane, who rifled the ball into the corner of the net from almost 30 yards.

The home side equalised in injury time following a lovely header scored by Damian Szymansk, after some great work by Robert Lewandowski in the buildup.

After the final whistle, Southgate defended his decision not to make any substitutions during the game. Poland on the other hand, made five subs throughout the match.

“We were in total control, there was no issue, why disrupt it when you’re in control?” he said.

England had a number of talented attacking options on the bench, including Bukayo Saka, Patrick Bamford and Jesse Lingard, who bagged a brace in England’s last game.

