Theo Walcott on why Kylian Mbappe could struggle against England

Theo Walcott has had his say on why Kylian Mbappe and France could struggle against England in the World Cup quarter-final.

If England are to beat Senegal and France defeat Poland, both of which are expected, England and France would face off in what would be an excellent spectacle.

Walcott feels as though Kyle Walker would be the key to stopping Mbappe, as he would likely play right-back against France, with the Frenchman playing on the left.

Walker has a history of dealing with extremely quick wingers better than most, largely due to his own extraordinary recovery pace, and could be one of the only defenders in the tournament capable of stopping the electric Mbappe

Theo Walcott on Kyle Walker vs Kylian Mbappe

Speaking about England taking on France, and the physical battle between the two players, Walcott said: “I would love to see it. I really would.

“I feel like Mbappe would struggle against his [Walker’s] physicality, if I’m honest.

“He plays in the French league, which is a different kettle of fish to the Premier League and Walker has so much experience in the Champions League.

“So it would be a great test. I think we all want to see it.”

Walcott did concede that it wouldn’t be easy for England or Walker, especially with the form that Mbappe is in at present.

“I couldn’t tell you who would win that – because Mbappe is a different beast, he’s on a different level at the moment.”

Is that the winner? Kylian Mbappe is on target again for France as he makes a dart to the back post and bundles the ball home. 📺Watch live on @rte2 & @rteplayer – https://t.co/2W5kFubRRc 📱 Live updates – https://t.co/ihJjpsehSR#FIFAWorldCup #FRADEN pic.twitter.com/JW8myZ2GNP — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 26, 2022

Kyle Walker vs Kylian Mbappe

A part of this fascinating battle between both players that needs to be taken into account is the fact that Walker has only played a small amount of football in the past few months.

If he isn’t 100% fit, Mbappe would surely find a way to take advantage.

But first both sides need to get through their Round of 16 games…

