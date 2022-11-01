Pep Guardiola gives England major World Cup boost

This could be a major boost for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Pep Guardiola has given a England major boost ahead of the World Cup, with Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips both in line to be fit enough to play.

The Manchester City duo looked as though they would be doubts for the tournament which starts in less than a month’s time, but Guardiola’s latest comments should fill England fans with some hope.

Speaking ahead of City’s Champions League clash this week, Guardiola said: “It’s likely they will play, based on the way they recover. But I don’t know the temptation for Gareth.

“But it’s likely. He has spoken with the players regularly and with the doctors, and they know better than me, but what I have heard in the dressing room is that it is likely they can both be ready.”

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips given World Cup boost

This news will be music to the ears of England manager Gareth Southgate, particularly the fact that Walker could be available.

While Phillips was a crucial part of England’s Euro 2020 success, the emergence of Jude Bellingham has made his role in the team slightly less important.

Walker on the other hand has only grown more important over the past few months, thanks to the injury suffered by Reece James and the form of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Walker can also play on the right-hand side of a back three, with his recovery pace a major asset in a tournament where England will be playing against some of the world’s best attackers.

One would expect that if there is any chance that Walker can play towards the end of the tournament, Southgate will include him in the squad on the off chance he could be ready by the business end of the World Cup.

