Kyle Walker gives defiant interview ahead of Kylian Mbappe battle

Kyle Walker has given a defiant interview ahead of his highly-anticipated Kylian Mbappe battle on Saturday night.

Much has been made about the fact that it is Walker who will be tasked with marking Mbappe on Saturday, with the Frenchman currently playing the football of his life.

Mbappe is the top scorer at the World Cup, and is among the best players in the world at present, though England feel they have the perfect weapon to stop him.

Gary Lineker and Gary Neville have both said that Walker is the best possible player to deal with Mbappe, based on both of their skillsets, but Walker was eager to downplay the duel.

However, he did defiantly say that Mbappe will not step in the way of his country winning a World Cup.

Kyle Walker on Kylian Mbappe.

He said: “I’ve played against him a number of times for Man City against PSG. He’s a fantastic player in great form, so it’s not going to be an easy task.

“It’s one that as a professional footballer, you want to play against the best. He’s one of the best if not the best in the world.

“I know what I have to do to stop him, which is probably easier said than done. I don’t underestimate myself though. I’ve played him before and come against a lot of great players in my time playing for England.

“I just treat it like another game. I can’t give him too much respect, and he’s playing England… Not one player makes a team.”

He continued: “The game isn’t England vs Mbappe. The game is England vs France. I’m not going to roll out a red carpet for him and let him score.

“It’s do or die, really. And he won’t stand in my way of winning a World Cup.”

