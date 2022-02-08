Ireland’s Katie McCabe hits out at Kurt Zouma over alleged animal abuse

Footage of the West Ham player abusing his pet has been shared widely.

Ireland’s Katie McCabe has hit out at Kurt Zouma over alleged animal abuse, after footage of him kicking his cat has been released.

Zouma is being widely criticised over the incident, which was filmed by his brother and posted on Snapchat over the weekend.

The footage, which was obtained by The Sun, shows Zouma in his kitchen picking up the cat before dropping it and booting it into the air across the kitchen.

McCabe took to Twitter to describe Zouma’s antics as “absolutely unacceptable behaviour”.

Further footage shows him chasing the cat around his house in front of a child while the cameraman is heard laughing.

The former Chelsea defender and French international is then filmed throwing a pair of shoes at the animal, while he also slaps the cat in its face.

The West Ham defender has since apologised for his actions, and said that it was “an isolated incident”, and that his pets are loved.

He said: “I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

West Ham also released a statement to condemn the Frenchman’s actions, saying: “We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

However, despite the unsavoury nature of the footage, Metropolitan Police has reportedly declined to investigate the incident.

West Ham’s next game is against Watford on Tuesday night, and it will be interesting to see if David Moyes picks him so soon after this news has emerged.

